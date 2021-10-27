Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health Secretary apologises for long waits in accident and emergency

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 6:21 pm
(Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
(Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has apologised to patients who have endured long waits in accident and emergency departments.

He conceded “some people aren’t getting the service neither they nor we would expect” as he was questioned on the situation in NHS Lothian after health chiefs there asked people not to go to A&E unless their condition was “life-threatening”.

Lothian MSP Sue Webber said she had been contacted by a constituent who works at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where she said some patients were spending more than a day in A&E.

Patients are having to wait  more than 30 hours in A&E, the Health Secretary was told. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Challenging the Health Secretary, the Conservative MSP said: “This morning a constituent of mine got in touch with me by text – she was too scared and upset to go into work at the Royal Infirmary because she knew people had been waiting for over 30 hours in A&E because of the lack of beds.”

She raised the issue in Holyrood after Scotland’s emergency departments recorded their worst waiting time performance, with latest figures showing 70.9% of patients were seen within the four-hour target time.

NHS Lothian then tweeted that services across the area were “under extreme and sustained pressure”, adding people should “not come to the emergency department unless it is life threatening”.

Ms Webber said: “After the advice from NHS Lothian last night there has rightly been a lot of concern from people about having to self-diagnose whether something is life-threatening or not.

“Some injuries are not life-threatening, but are serious. A broken ankle may not kill, a stroke left untreated can have life-changing consequences.”

Mr Yousaf told her he had met bosses at the health board and had agreed a “set of immediate actions that will support improvements and minimise delays for patients”.

But he stressed: “Our health and care system is under extreme pressure due to the pandemic, and NHS Lothian, like, of course, all health boards, is experiencing significant pressure including workforce challenges, a high level of delayed discharge, which is inevitably affecting waiting times in A&E.

“We recognise that some people aren’t getting the service neither they nor we would expect and I apologise to anyone who suffers as a result of that.”

