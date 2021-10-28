Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chancellor ignored Covid funding in claim of record Budget for Scotland – Forbes

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 10:09 am
Kate Forbes took issue with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget (Jacob King/PA)
The Chancellor’s claim of “record funding” for Scotland in his latest Budget ignores emergency cash for Covid, Holyrood’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said.

Ms Forbes said Rishi Sunak’s spending package will see the Scottish Government get “less funding for day-to-day spending in every year of the spending review period if you compare that to this year”.

She was speaking after the Chancellor had insisted the Budget will see the UK Government deliver “the largest block grants for the devolved administrations since the devolution settlement of 1998”.

He said the amount of cash the Scottish Government receives as a result of the Barnett formula will increase by an average of £4.6 billion a year, taking the total to some £41 billion annually.

Ms Forbes – who will unveil the draft Scottish Budget on December 9 – welcomed the “long-term certainty” the Chancellor had given with the multi-year funding package, saying it is the first time this has happened “in a very long time”.

But speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday, she added: “On the suggestion there is more funding, of course he is ignoring the additional Covid money we had this year.

“The bulk of the Covid money came last year, and so my argument is we are actually getting less funding for day-to-day spending in every year of the spending review period if you compare that to this year.”

She stressed that as the pandemic continues to have an impact, it is “only right to expect that would be reflected in the Budget”.

She added: “The rhetoric in the Chancellor’s statement needs to be compared to the actual figures we’re seeing.”

But Mr Sunak insisted on the same programme that he is providing the “largest annual block grant in real terms since the devolution settlement”.

He added: “No matter how you cut it, there is very significant direct fiscal support going to the Scottish people, via the Scottish Government, as a result of the decisions that we took.”

