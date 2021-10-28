Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Child winter heating benefit extended to thousands more families

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 11:02 am
Some families with disabled children have to heat their homes overnight (Philip Toscano/PA)
Around 5,000 families in Scotland will benefit from the extension of the Child Winter Heating Assistance welfare payment, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government is extending eligibility for the annual £202 payment to children between 16 and 18, meaning around 19,000 families will receive it overall.

The devolved benefit is designed to help with winter heating costs for those with the most severely disabled children, some of whom will need to heat their homes overnight.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson spoke to Holyrood about the extension of the benefit on Thursday.

He said that earlier this year, two claimants raised appeals after they were determined ineligible for the payment as they had turned 16.

Mr Macpherson said this prompted a rethink from the Government, with eligibility now going up to age 18.

He said: “This year’s payment will reach approximately an additional 5,000 clients, taking the total number to over 19,000.

“With energy prices currently raising substantially, this is an important step in our efforts collectively to support some of society’s most vulnerable people.”

The Child Winter Heating Assistance payment is available to those who receive the highest level of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) assistance.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour asked if the payment could be given for any child receiving DLA.

Mr Macpherson said the benefit is intended to help families with the most severely disabled children and young people, and the highest-rate DLA payment is a “reasonable proxy” for identifying them.

He said: “I think it’s important to recognise that we are the only part of the UK to do this.”

