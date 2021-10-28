Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GPs had ‘difficult choices’ over which patients to see, adviser tells MSPs

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 3:25 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 3:35 pm
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

GPs have had to make “difficult choices” about which patients to see during the Covid pandemic, a senior Scottish Government adviser said.

Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, insisted however it would “not be the right thing to do” to force family doctors back to conduction all appointments on a face to face basis.

The Scottish Government’s NHS recovery plan seeks to “fully restore face to face consultations in GP surgeries and  other primary care services as a priority”.

It comes after GPs and other medical professionals moved to telephone and video consultations after coronavirus hit Scotland.

But more  than 18 months after the pandemic began, MSPs on Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee questioned Prof Leitch and Scottish Government minister Graeme Dey on the level of access to GPs.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said: “People out there in communities who are feeling ill are finding it difficult to get a face to face appointment.”

He stated: “I know from people who have contacted me, struggling to get a GP appointment, struggling to see anybody in the medical centres.

“They eventually present themselves to the hospital and find out that it is cancer and it has moved on stages.”

Prof Leitch stressed that GP practices had been “open throughout” the pandemic but added: “They have had to make some difficult choices about who to see and who to see on line and who to do with phone calls.”

He also said that face-to-face appointments “never went away,” explaining: “Some people get face to face appointments.

“The decision on who is based on safety and the health of those individuals and that has to be clinical decisions made locally.”

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch stressed GPs had remained open through the pandemic (Saltire Society/PA)

But Mr Rowley argued: “There is a responsibility on government when people feel ill and feel they need to have a face to face appointment with a medical person it is the responsibility of government to ensure those people can access face to face appointments.”

Conservative MSP Brian Whittle said there was a “variance of approach across the country for accessibility to GPs” as he told how one elderly relative of his had ended up in hospital after being unable to get an appointment, but said his parents could still “phone up the GP and it is as easy as anything to walk in and get a GP appointment”.

He suggested the situation should be monitored because of the “huge variance across the country”.

Mr Dey, the Scottish Government transport minister said he would ask the “relevant health minister” to write to the committee about the issue.

He stated: “Clearly as transport minister that’s not something I am expert in responding to, but it might be worthwhile if I ask health colleagues to write to the committee on that point.”

