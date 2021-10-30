Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US officials taste haggis and more Scottish cuisine ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 8:23 pm
The charge d’affaires at the US embassy in London, Philip Reeker, was joined by fellow officials in testing foods such as Irn Bru and haggis (@USAmbUK/Twitter)

A group of US officials have enjoyed a tasting menu of Scottish cuisine, including Irn Bru and haggis, ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The charge d’affaires at the US embassy in London, Philip Reeker, shared a video on Twitter of himself and fellow representatives whetting their appetites with an array of delicacies, including square sausage and Cranachan.

“That’s not a bad soda,” said Mr Reeker as he sipped a glass of Glasgow-brewed Irn Bru.

Other delights enjoyed by the American team include cullen skink – a soup made from smoked haddock, potatoes and onions – which the testers said “looks like an omelette” but tasted “fabulous”.

Haggis was similarly well received, but when told it contains sheep’s heart, lungs and liver, Mr Reeker responded: “You probably shouldn’t sell it with that.”

Confronted with a deep-fried Mars bar, the officials seemed bemused by an apparent similarity between American and Scottish tastes, with one proclaiming: “Wait a minute… this is Scottish?”

One official felt there was room for improvement for square sausage, suggesting it could be accompanied by cheese or avocado.

The culinary adventure comes ahead of two weeks in Glasgow for the US officials and did not go unnoticed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“Enjoying the best of (Scotland Food and Drink) – thank you (Mr Reeker),” Ms Sturgeon tweeted.

“Wishing you a warm welcome to #COP26 in Glasgow.”

