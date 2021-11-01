Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon attacked for ‘divisive ad’ describing Scotland as a ‘nation in waiting’

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 3:04 pm
Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire after describing Scotland as a ‘nation in waiting’ at the start of the Cop26 climate change summit (Jane Barlow/PA)
The SNP has come under fire for describing Scotland as a “nation in waiting” in a new advert at the start of the global Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats hit out at Nicola Sturgeon and her party for the full-page newspaper advertisements.

With global leaders travelling to Glasgow for the crucial climate change talks, the First Minister was quoted as saying: “A nation in waiting welcomes the nations of the world.”

Opposition politicians accused the SNP of using the UN summit to push their independence message, with Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron describing the ad as “disappointing but very predictable”.

He stated: “Even when world leaders are in Glasgow to focus on the future of the planet, the first instinct of the SNP is to push their divisive independence obsession.

“No matter how big the issue, the SNP just can’t help themselves – they always focus on trying to break up the United Kingdom.

“Nations from around the world are coming together at Cop26 in a bid to tackle the climate emergency and yet the SNP – whose failure to meet climate-change targets is dismal – would rather talk about separation.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was also critical of the SNP, accusing the party of being “obsessed with independence” at a time when “the world is coming together with the mission of solving the biggest problem humanity has ever faced”.

He added: “The eyes of billions are on Scotland, the future of our planet hangs in the balance, and Nicola Sturgeon can’t help herself. This advert is a distraction and divisive. It should be withdrawn.”

An SNP spokesman said:  “The SNP is proud to be delivering global leadership on tackling the climate emergency.

“We’ll leave others to snipe from the sidelines, we’re 100% focused on creating a greener and fairer Scotland and more sustainable planet.”

