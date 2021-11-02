Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bed blocking in Scottish hospitals returns to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 10:59 am
Bed blocking was on the rise in Scottish hospital wards (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bed blocking was on the rise in Scottish hospital wards (Peter Byrne/PA)

Delayed discharges from Scottish hospitals continued to rise in September, the latest figures show, with patients spending 48,436 unnecessary days in wards.

Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed that delayed discharges were up by 8% in September.

The trend in delayed discharge bed use has continued to rise since the summer and has now returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Bed use dropped sharply at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 as emergency measures were brought in.

In September 2021, a total of 1,576 patients had their discharged delayed, of which 1,340 people were delayed by more than three days.

Health and social care reasons accounted for 70% of these delays, with complex needs reasons accounting for 27% and family reasons making up 3%.

In early October, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced a £300 million funding package for the NHS, designed to help it through its most difficult winter in history.

He said he hoped to see a “significant reduction” in delayed discharges over winter.

