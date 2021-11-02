Scotland records 26 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,010 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,189.

The daily test positivity rate was 13.5%, up from 10.8% the previous day, according to data published on Tuesday.

3,433,025 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,010* to 647,689 Sadly 26 more people who tested positive have died (9,189 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/sS2OJXMI3U — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 2, 2021

However, the Scottish Government said that Public Health Scotland are aware of a “data flow issue” affecting NHS Scotland Pillar 1 lab test results since Monday afternoon which will affect figures reported on Tuesday and is being investigated.

There were 932 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up one on the previous day, with 63 in intensive care, down five on the day before.

So far 4,320,370 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,910,253 have received their second dose.