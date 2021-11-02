Yousaf warns of ‘early signs’ that Covid cases could rise in Scotland again

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has warned that there are “early signs” that coronavirus case numbers could start to increase again.

He issued the warning as he cited the global Cop26 climate change summit, currently taking place in Glasgow, as being one possible reason for this.

The Health Secretary issued the regular Covid-19 update to Holyrood in place of the First Minister, who is at Cop26.

The Cop26 summit poses a ‘risk of spread of Covid-19’, Humza Yousaf said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Yousaf said that the “scale and worldwide draw” of the summit – which has attracted more than 120 world leaders – “poses risk of spread of Covid-19 both within delegates and to or from the local population of Scotland and the UK”.

His comments came as he confirmed that Scotland recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,010 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

That brings the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first teste positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, to 9,189.

Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rate was 13.5%, up from 10.8% the previous day.

There were 932 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up one on the previous day, with 63 in intensive care, down five.

Overall, Mr Yousaf said that while cases were “much lower” than the high recorded at the start of September, the fall in the number of infections had “halted in recent weeks”.

With this at “around 2,500 new cases per day”, Mr Yousaf said case numbers were “still at a level well above previous lows”.

And he added: “There are early signs that case numbers may increase again hereafter. The situation remains precarious.”

With the health service already dealing with “significant numbers” of Covid patients, Mr Yousaf told MSPs that “pressures are likely to intensify during the winter”.

He cited bonfire night celebrations this week as being one possible reason for a rise in cases, as well as the protests and demonstrations that will take place during Cop26 – with tens of thousands of people expected to march through Glasgow at the weekend.

The Health Secretary said that while Scotland had a “strong tradition of peaceful protest”, people should “think very carefully about their behaviours and their impact on services – as well as the risk of spreading the virus to others”.

He continued: “Moreover, we know that, with people meeting indoors more often as it gets colder, there are more opportunities for Covid to circulate.

“And we are also approaching the winter flu season, which could put further pressure on the NHS.”

Mr Yousaf stressed that vaccination “remains one of our most effective public health interventions” in trying to combat Covid-19.

With booster jabs now being available for some people, often alongside flu vaccinations, he urged people to take up appointments as soon as possible.

He said: “The first phase of the programme delivered more than eight million Covid-19 vaccinations in 10 months.

“With Covid boosters, flu vaccines and jabs for new groups added, we will now need to deliver roughly the same number of vaccines again – 7.5 million over autumn and winter alone.”

Mr Yousaf added: “This is a huge job for our NHS. We have asked the people of Scotland to help us where possible by coming to appointments, and rescheduling where necessary.”