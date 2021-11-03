Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid backlog in courts is an ‘enormous problem’, Lord Advocate tells MSPs

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 1:09 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 2:53 pm
The backlog of cases that has built up in Scotland’s courts over the course of the Covid pandemic is an ‘enormous problem’ the Lord Advocate told MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)
The backlog of court cases which has built up as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is an “enormous problem” which will take “multiple years” to clear, Scotland’s top prosecutor has said.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC spoke out about the issue, telling MSPs of her “acute concern” about the impact the current situation has on those who have suffered “serious sexual violence”.

At the end of September there were 837 such cases awaiting trial before a high court jury, she said, with this total 57% higher than it was before the initial coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Bain said “radical” action needed to be taken to deal with this, saying she supported a recommendation that has been made for trials before a judge only, and without a jury, in a bid to speed up prosecutions.

The head of the Scottish Prison Service, Teresa Medhurst, said she was concerned about the impact of the backlog and is expecting the number of prisoners to rise “in the next few years”.

The Scottish Government proposed moving to a system of judge-only trials at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but shelved plans after a backlash from the legal profession and opposition MSPs.

However, Ms Bain, giving evidence to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, said if there was an alternative way of dealing with cases then politicians were “morally obliged” to consider this.

She told the committee: “I do consider we need to take a radical step.”

Her comments came as MSPs heard that prior to the pandemic there were about 13,400 trials outstanding in Scotland’s Sheriff Courts – with this having risen now to more than 32,400.

For those more serious matters, which are dealt with by a sheriff and jury, the number of cases awaiting trial  has increased from around 1,330 pre-pandemic to in excess of 3,500.

But she said by moving to “non-jury trials” the period of time the trial would take “would be shorter, so the opportunity then to tackle the backlog would be there”.

The current backlog of cases has a “disproportionate impact on women and children”, the Lord Advocate insisted.

Four out of five (80%) trials in the High Court involve “serious sexual offending”, crown agent David Harvie told the committee.

Ms Bain meanwhile stressed that the “backlog of cases and the timescale for recovery troubles me deeply”.

She told MSPs: “The backlog is an enormous problem. For my purposes today I wish to highlight the extraordinary numbers of sexual violence cases waiting for trial and the impact this has on the most vulnerable members of our community and the most vulnerable members of society that require the protection of our courts.”

The build-up of cases awaiting trial “impacts adversely on accused persons awaiting trial, victims and witnesses who are unable to obtain resolution and also on the lawyers and staff working within the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service”, Ms Bain said.

She added: “It delays justice for all and consequently individuals and communities do not obtain the protection of the law, which can be obtained from sentences such as imprisonment, protective orders, court imposed disqualifications.

“But for me, out of all the difficulties and challenges presented, my acute concern relates to those highly vulnerable victims of serious gender-based violence, predominantly women and girls, whose cases are backed up in the system of prosecution in the High Court where these very serious cases are tried.”

She told the MSPs that cases of serious sexual violence make up 70% of the workload in the High Court, and 80% to 85% of cases that proceed to trial.

“The delays arising out of the backlog therefore predominantly and disproportionately affect women and children,” she said.

“My acute concern arises out of the fact that the crimes of sexual violence do require a distinct approach, because of the nature of the crime and the impact on the victims, causing enormous harm and often resulting in life enduring consequences for the victims.”

She added: “I consider that sexual crime is different to other forms of crime and requires a distinct response.

“Yet the solution to this remains a political one – it is for the Scottish Parliament to recognise this issue and determine whether there is an alternative to what is currently being done that does not impact on accused’s rights to a fair trial, but also recognises the scale of the impact on the rights of victims of gender-based sexual violence.”

The interim chief executive of the SPS, Ms Medhurst, told the Justice Committee in a later evidence session: “I think the figures that the clone agent provided this morning clearly are quite stark and are absolutely of concern to SPS.”

She added that the prison service was examining how it could increase capacity and safely incarcerate higher numbers of prisoners, but said they would “require additional investment to ensure that we could support people on their rehabilitative journeys”.

