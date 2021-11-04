China is missing piece in jigsaw to tackle climate change, warns Davey

The world needs to “get really tough” on China over its emissions and should be using the influence of poorer, less developed nations who are already being impacted by climate change, Sir Ed Davey has said.

The Liberal Democrat leader, who led the UK delegation at previous Cop conferences in Doha, Warsaw and Lima as energy and climate change secretary in the coalition UK government, said China needs to reduce its emissions “a lot earlier than it’s promising at the moment”.

Sir Ed argued that China is more likely to be swayed into taking action by smaller countries rather than through lobbying by the United Kingdom or the United States.

Speaking to journalists ahead of his visit to Cop26 in Glasgow on Friday, Sir Ed said: “We need to get really tough with China.

“We need carrots and sticks, we need to be working with particularly vulnerable countries and developing countries to help them get to feel strong enough and able to put pressure on China.

“China, in my experience of Cops, responds more to pressure from poor countries, from countries who are already seeing climate change hit their countries and their people, than they do from pressure from Washington or London.

“That’s not to say we shouldn’t be working across the West to put that pressure on, but we do need to work with those vulnerable countries – countries like the Marshall Islands, a lot of the Pacific island states, Bangladesh and so on.

“These can be really key players at Cop in my experience, and help get the moral authority to put pressure on not just China, but Russia and the Saudis and Brazil and Venezuela and so on.”

Sir Ed suggested the world is not on course to limit global warming to 1.5C by the midpoint of the century, adding: “I think the biggest missing piece of the whole jigsaw is China.

“It just fundamentally comes down to China whether we can have a successful Cop26 and have those international agreements to get to where we need to be.”