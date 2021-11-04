Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
China is missing piece in jigsaw to tackle climate change, warns Davey

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 5:05 pm
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey said the world must get tougher on China for Cop26 to be a success (Jane Barlow/PA)
The world needs to “get really tough” on China over its emissions and should be using the influence of poorer, less developed nations who are already being impacted by climate change, Sir Ed Davey has said.

The Liberal Democrat leader, who led the UK delegation at previous Cop conferences in Doha, Warsaw and Lima as energy and climate change secretary in the coalition UK government, said China needs to reduce its emissions “a lot earlier than it’s promising at the moment”.

Sir Ed argued that China is more likely to be swayed into taking action by smaller countries rather than through lobbying by the United Kingdom or the United States.

Speaking to journalists ahead of his visit to Cop26 in Glasgow on Friday, Sir Ed said: “We need to get really tough with China.

“We need carrots and sticks, we need to be working with particularly vulnerable countries and developing countries to help them get to feel strong enough and able to put pressure on China.

“China, in my experience of Cops, responds more to pressure from poor countries, from countries who are already seeing climate change hit their countries and their people, than they do from pressure from Washington or London.

“That’s not to say we shouldn’t be working across the West to put that pressure on, but we do need to work with those vulnerable countries – countries like the Marshall Islands, a lot of the Pacific island states, Bangladesh and so on.

“These can be really key players at Cop in my experience, and help get the moral authority to put pressure on not just China, but Russia and the Saudis and Brazil and Venezuela and so on.”

Sir Ed suggested the world is not on course to limit global warming to 1.5C by the midpoint of the century, adding: “I think the biggest missing piece of the whole jigsaw is China.

“It just fundamentally comes down to China whether we can have a successful Cop26 and have those international agreements to get to where we need to be.”

