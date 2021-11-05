Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Finance Committee calls for bold choices to create ‘a wellbeing economy’

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 12:06 am
The Scottish Government is being urged to be ‘bold’ in its resource spending review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to be 'bold' in its resource spending review (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ministers are being urged to use a forthcoming spending review to set out “bold” measures to help create “a wellbeing economy”.

Members of Holyrood’s Finance Committee made the plea as they said the Scottish Government faced “difficult decisions” as the country looks to rebuild in the wake of coronavirus.

With committee convener Kenneth Gibson warning that “public finances will be under significant pressure” over the next few years,  MSPs said there could be “real economic and societal benefits” in prioritising spending on preventative measures  – whether this be on measures which protect the environment or help keep people healthy.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will set out her draft budget for 2022-23 on December 9 (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is to set out her spending plans for the 2022-23 period when she reveals the draft Scottish budget next month – with the medium-term financial strategy also due to be unveiled at the same time.

In a report published ahead of that, the committee said that both the budget and the financial strategy should set out “how it intends to manage the economy to meet its net zero commitments by 2045”.

MSPs also demanded more information from ministers on what steps could be taken to tackle issues such as poverty and inequality.

They made the plea as they stressed that “it will not be possible to address the consequences of Covid-19” within the next budget alone.

As a result they said: “We therefore recommend that the Scottish Government explores within its next resource spending review and medium-term financial strategy, which policy interventions would have the greatest impact on cross-cutting issues such as addressing inequalities and poverty.”

The MSPs added that “the resource spending review provides an opportunity to introduce bold preventative measures to protect funds and create a wellbeing economy for the long term”.

Finance Committee convener Kenneth Gibson warned public finances would be under ‘significant pressure’ in the next few years (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Speaking as the report was published, Mr Gibson stressed: “Public finances will be under significant pressure in the next few years and the Scottish Government faces difficult decisions on how it prioritises both revenue raising and expenditure.”

With Scotland having a declining working age population, he said there would need to be “focused and sustained policy prioritisation over a number of years” to increase productivity in order to grow the economy.

Mr Gibson continued: “We also believe greater economic and societal benefits can be derived from prioritising preventative spending measures – whether to protect the environment or the nation’s health.

“The resource spending review provides an opportunity to introduce bold measures to optimise resources and create a wellbeing economy.”

