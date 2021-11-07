Two more Covid deaths in Scotland – and another 2,908 positive cases

Scotland has recorded another 2,908 cases of coronavirus – with two more deaths linked to the virus.

The latest daily figures showed there were 27,540 tests for Covid-19 carried out, with 11.1% of these being positive for the virus.

While register offices are generally closed at the weekend, there were another two cases where people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test, taking the total under this measure to 9,293 deaths.

The figures, published by the Scottish Government, showed that 793 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19. This includes 57 people who were in intensive care.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,321,382 people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 3,914,425 having had two doses.