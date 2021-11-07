Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Native American politician in climate change research trip to national park

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 3:59 pm Updated: November 7, 2021, 5:22 pm
US secretary of the interior Deb Haaland said protected and conserved areas were ‘special places that connect all of us to nature (Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park/PA)
US secretary of the interior Deb Haaland said protected and conserved areas were ‘special places that connect all of us to nature (Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park/PA)

The first Native American to serve in the US cabinet has visited one of Scotland’s national parks to find out more about work being done to combat climate change.

US secretary of the interior Deb Haaland visited the national park at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs to discover how they are dealing with climate change and biodiversity loss.

She welcomed a joint statement by National Parks and Protected Areas across the world on tackling these twin threats.

On Friday it was announced at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, that national parks and other protected areas across the world had signed up to the joint statement, which highlights the role they can play in dealing with the problems.

Ms Haaland was in Balmaha, where she met 16-year-old Aidan Cronin from the National Park’s youth committee – set up to give young people a voice in the decision-making process – and Scottish Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson.

She stated: “Protected and conserved areas are special places that connect all of us to nature and help ensure that our lands and waters will be available for generations to come.

“Through this joint statement, land managers from the United States and around the world are declaring a united commitment to addressing critical needs facing the planet.

“Together as an international community of protected areas, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, serve as core sites and landscape partners in biodiversity preservation, promote climate-informed solutions, and share knowledge and inspiration with visitors and stakeholders.”

Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson said national parks had a ‘critical role’ to play in halting nature loss (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Matheson stated: “We are proud to support the joint statement from national parks and other protected and conserved areas, calling on world leaders to support their work at the vanguard of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Scotland’s national parks have a critical role to play in delivering our goals to deliver net zero by 2045 and halt nature loss by 2030.

“We are committed to expanding the area we protect for nature to 30% of our land and seas by 2030. This will include the establishment of at least one new national park.”

Speaking about the meeting, Gordon Watson, chief executive at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said: “Secretary Haaland’s visit to Balmaha was an opportunity for us to discuss the common ambitions of protected areas such as the national parks here in the UK and those in the US.

“She also heard from Aidan how important it is that young people have a seat at the table and a meaningful voice when it comes to climate action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal