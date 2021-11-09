Staff shortages in care sector could lead to deaths this winter, MSPs told

Staff shortages in health and social care services have been highlighted to MSPs – with a union that represents care workers warning the problem could lead to deaths this winter.

Organisations representing hospital doctors, GPs, nurses, allied health professionals – such as radiographers, podiatrists and physiotherapists – and social care staff all spoke out about the pressures experienced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holyrood’s Health and Social Care Committee heard how family doctors are “absolutely maxed out just now” and that hospitals are “significantly understaffed” with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimating that about 130 more consultants are needed “to allow us to safely staff our emergency departments”.

Meanwhile, John Mooney from the trade union Unison, which represents care workers, told MSPs: “We’ve just come through a Covid-19 pandemic, we are now facing a burn out pandemic.

“We already have investigations into why there were so many Covid deaths, I am really concerned that at the end of this winter we are going to investigating deaths as a result of staff shortages.”

A survey of social care staff by the union found more than a third (35%) of staff are either considering quitting or are actively trying to find a new job outside the sector, while 53% said they needed an “urgent break”.

And while he said Scottish Government plans for a National Care Service were “very helpful”, Mr Mooney said: “Frankly, that is years away, what we need is urgent radical action.”

Similarly, Annie Gunner Logan of the Coalition of Care and Support Providers in Scotland, told the committee: “Staff recruitment and retention issues for social care providers are now acute, they are worsening.

“The staff we have are brilliant, but they are exhausted, they are leaving and they not coming back.

“It has always been an issue in social care recruitment, but we have never referred to it as a crisis before now.”

Speaking about the situation in the NHS, Dr John Thomson of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “We’re still significantly understaffed and the college estimates that we are approximately 130 whole-time equivalent consultants short still in Scotland to allow us to safely staff our emergency departments with senior decision-makers.”

And Colin Poolman, of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Our members are telling us they have never been under greater pressure, they have had sustained levels of stress, pressure over the last two years, they are exhausted, they are worn out.”

He added that issues with workforce planning meant the number of staff in place was not “sufficient to meet what we now require.”

Mr Poolman said: “We need to build on our workforce planning and plan, not for what we can afford, but what we need. Because that’s where we have made mistakes in the past, we have planned for what we can afford and not what we need.”

Sharon Wiener-Ogilvie, of the Allied Health Professions Federation Scotland, told how they were “experiencing significant staffing issues within our workforce and real difficulties in filling vacancies”.

She added: “There are particular pressures around radiographers and podiatrists at the moment but we are noticing, really, vacancies in all professions: occupational therapy, physiotherapy; and that is really affecting our ability to help people stay safely at home and self-manage at home and prevent hospital admission.”

Meanwhile, Dr Andrew Buist, of the British Medical Association’s GP committee, said the number of family doctors had “flatlined” and is currently “no higher” than it was back in 2013.

He said: “The key thing is to recruit and retain more GPs, and right now I am worried we are losing GPs, the work intensity has risen enormously throughout Covid.”

Speaking about the “enormous strain” on the profession, he added: “Many of my colleagues are extremely tired, their morale is down, I am worried they are burning out.”

Public health minister Maree Todd

Their comments came after the public health minister, Maree Todd, told how the NHS faces a “difficult period ahead”.

As well as the ongoing Covid pandemic, she said the health service was dealing with a “level of pent-up demand because people haven’t been accessing health care in the same way over the last couple of years”.

Ms Todd described the situation as “exceptionally challenging” but insisted that there is a “great deal of work going on to improve the situation”.

The minister said: “It is going to be a difficult period ahead, there is absolutely no doubt about it.

“In terms of the flu, we are anticipating there could be a significantly more severe burden of disease because immunity has dropped because we haven’t experienced a flu season last year.

“There are massive challenges for us to rise and face, but we are absolutely across them, in a dynamic way.”