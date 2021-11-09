Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Milestone for Scotland as more than one million people get Covid-19 booster jab

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 3:51 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 4:23 pm
More than one million Scots have now received a Covid vaccine booster (Martin Rickett/PA)
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has hailed a new “milestone” in the coronavirus vaccination campaign, with more than one million Scots now having received a booster jab.

A total of 1,017,359 people have been given a third dose of vaccine, to help increase immunity against the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,324,440 people have received their first dose of vaccine, with 3,918,528 now having had two doses.

The figures were announced at the same time as it was revealed Scotland has recorded another 20 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,233 new cases.

As a result, the death toll under this daily measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days has now risen to stand at  9,313.

The daily test positivity rate was 12%, up from 11% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

There were 753 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 50 on the day before, with 57 in intensive care, up three.

Mr Swinney spoke about the vaccination campaign as he gave a coronavirus update to MSPs at Holyrood, telling them that the programme was “continuing at considerable pace”.

The Deputy First Minister said: “I am pleased to say that the UK Government’s Covid data dashboard confirms that our booster programme continues to  be the best performing rollout in the UK.

“Today is also a major milestone in that programme as we have reached one million covid boosters and third doses”.

He added: “This is an amazing achievement and I want to thank everyone involved for their extraordinary efforts.

“This further demonstrates that the booster programme is performing exceptionally well.”

