Weekly figures show 140 coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland

A total of 140 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Scotland in the week to November 7, the latest statistics show – an increase of five on the previous week.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), 11,818 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Figures for November 1-7 show there were 140 coronavirus deaths, the highest figure since the week beginning October 11, when 141 people died with Covid-19.

Of the latest deaths, 25 were people aged under 65, 43 were aged 65-74 and 72 were 75 or older.

As at 7 November, 11,818 COVID-related deaths registered. 140 registered in the latest week, 5 more than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week was 1,288 – 209, or 19%, more than the 5 year average. https://t.co/8J9Xjsc828 #NRSStats #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Pu5o1yxSVW — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) November 10, 2021

Glasgow City saw 23 deaths, with 14 in East Ayrshire and 11 in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 116 deaths were in hospitals, 10 were in care homes, and 14 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The weekly report from the statistics body said daily deaths began to rise in July and continued to increase through most of September.

They then fell back in October and, by the end of that month, the average number of deaths occurring each day was 17.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,288, which is 209, or 19%, more than the five-year average.”

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Scotland has recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,852 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

3,496,268 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,852 to670,729 Sadly 19 more people who tested positive have died (9,332 in total) Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/732v4tfJa2 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 10, 2021

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,332.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.1%, down from 12% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.

There were 778 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 25 on the day before, with 61 in intensive care, up four.

So far, 4,325,307 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,920,006 have received a second dose.

On Tuesday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs at Holyrood that the country is in a “precarious and unpredictable” situation in regards to Covid-19.

He said hospitals were under increasing pressure and further measures could have to be brought in to guard against a rise in Covid cases over the winter.