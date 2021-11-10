Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish minister tests positive for Covid days after Cop26 address

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 3:53 pm
Richard Lochhead has tested positive for Covid-19 (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
A Scottish Government minister is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 two days after speaking at Cop26.

Richard Lochhead, the minister for just transition, employment and fair work, announced he was alerted by the contact tracing app and subsequently recorded a positive PCR test.

Mr Lochhead said he has no symptoms and will work from home while in isolation.

The positive result comes days after Mr Lochhead visited the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow where he spoke alongside Canadian natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson, and another speech on Monday about Scotland’s transition to net-zero.

Mr Lochhead tweeted: “I’ve received a positive PCR test after being alerted as a close contact by the app on my phone.

“I have no symptoms so far and am very relieved that I am double vaccinated. I’ll continue working remotely during self-isolation.

“Thank you to Scotland’s NHS.”

He also confirmed he cancelled a visit to Cop26 on Tuesday after being alerted by the app.

