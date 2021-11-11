Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Extension of Covid vaccine passport scheme backed by health and care leaders

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 11:42 am
Proof of double vaccination is currently required to enter nightclubs and other large events like football games with high attendance (PA)
Proof of double vaccination is currently required to enter nightclubs and other large events like football games with high attendance (PA)

Health and care leaders have backed the prospect of Scotland’s coronavirus vaccine passport scheme being extended.

Dr Andrew Buist of the British Medical Association (BMA) and Donald Macaskill from Scottish Care, which represents care homes and care at home providers, said they would personally support such a move.

It comes after Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Tuesday that the Scottish Government is considering extending the vaccine certification scheme, which is already in place in nightclubs and at other large events, to further parts of the hospitality and leisure sectors.

Covid status app
Proof of Covid vaccination is currently required to enter a nightclub or large event (PA)

Business leaders and opposition politicians at Holyrood have reacted angrily to the prospect of an extension, with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce insisting it would be a “massive step backwards”.

But with fears that infections could spike again from the current “concerningly high level”, Mr Swinney told MSPs the country is in a “precarious and unpredictable” situation in the fight against the virus.

While Mr Swinney stressed no decision on extending the passport scheme has yet been made, Dr Buist said he personally “would be supportive” of its greater use.

Dr Buist, chair of the BMA’s GP Committee, told Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee: “I think if I am going into a cinema or theatre or something like that I think it would be useful to know that people I don’t know have been vaccinated, that would give me some comfort.

“In short I would be supportive of the proposal to extend it.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs that ministers are considering extending the vaccine passport scheme (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, said given the “undeniable” relationship between transmission in the community and what happens in the care sector, he “personally would be in favour of the extension of the use of vaccination passports”.

However he stressed efforts should also be made to step-up existing measures, such as mask wearing.

Speaking about the possible extension of the vaccine passport scheme, he told the committee: “I think we’ve got to be careful that we don’t see that somehow as a panacea to address the rising number of cases.

“I live in Ayrshire, I wander around and I see increasing evidence of people being very lax in wearing masks. While Scotland thankfully has a policy which is about encouraging mask wearing in public spaces, I think we need to look at toughening the stance on that and removing the abuses of that very, very important protective measure.”

