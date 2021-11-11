Scotland records 26 coronavirus deaths

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,340 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,332.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.2%, down from 9.1% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

There were 768 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 10 on the day before, with 60 in intensive care, down one.

So far 4,326,392 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,921,971 have received a second dose.