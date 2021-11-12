Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Changes made to allow travel for vaccine trial participants

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 12:04 am
The change comes following guidance from the JCVI (Jane Barlow/PA)
The change comes following guidance from the JCVI (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scots who took part in vaccination trials will be able to request a course of approved vaccines to allow them to travel internationally, the Scottish Government has said.

Jabs received by the roughly 1,500 people in Scotland who took part in trials do not show up on the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport app.

But new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) allows for approved vaccines to be given to participants.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has written to health boards and letters will also be received by those on vaccine trials outlining how they can request jabs.

Gregor Smith
Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has taken part in Covid-19 vaccine trials in Scotland for the important contribution they have made in tackling the pandemic,” Dr Smith said.

“The Scottish and UK Governments have been working with international partners to agree recognition for Covid-19 clinical trial participants, but there is still currently no internationally agreed policy.

“Allowing participants in trials for vaccines which are not yet authorised in the UK to request another primary vaccination course with authorised vaccines should help to resolve this situation.

“The JCVI has also agreed that those who have participated in clinical trials will be offered a booster vaccination in accordance with the criteria set for the wider booster programme.”

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal