Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Half of Scottish businesses oppose vaccine passport extension, poll suggests

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 2:06 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 6:56 pm
The Scottish Government is considering extending its vaccine passport scheme (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government is considering extending its vaccine passport scheme (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Half of Scottish businesses questioned in a snap industry poll oppose the prospect of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme being extended.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) survey found 50% were against an extension while 26% backed it.

About a quarter of the 513 respondents (24%) did not offer an opinion.

However, more than three-quarters (78%) of hospitality and leisure sector respondents are opposed to an extension, with only one in 10 (11%) supportive.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Tuesday that the Scottish Government is considering extending the vaccine certification scheme – already in place in nightclubs and at other large events – to more of the hospitality and leisure sector.

He stressed a decision has not yet been made but said Covid-19 is at a “concerningly high level” and Scotland is in a “precarious and unpredictable” situation in the fight against the virus.

The FSB opened the online poll on its website on Thursday, closing at 11.30am on Friday.

It found that among the 92 hospitality and leisure businesses which responded, 90% believe extending the scheme would hit takings and 62% believe it would increase overheads.

Some three-quarters believe it could cause increased conflict with customers, while 10% said it would lead to a positive response from staff and customers.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “Every minute spent administering the vaccine passport scheme is time that can’t be spent elsewhere in the business.

“So this could be a real headache for the small cafes, restaurants and pubs already facing a shortfall in workers.

“The Scottish Government justified their current vaccine passport scheme by arguing it would be focused on a small number of the largest, highest risk operators.

“We would ask ministers to carefully consider whether extending the scheme to smaller lower-risk operators is the right move when many of these firms are already under pressure.”

Earlier this week, business leaders and opposition politicians at Holyrood reacted angrily to the prospect of an extension, with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce insisting it would be a “massive step backwards”.

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “The FSB’s polling demonstrates just how damaging any extension of the vaccine passport scheme would be for small Scottish businesses.”

She added: “The SNP’s shambolic vaccine passport scheme is already causing significant financial damage to the businesses it currently applies to – any move to widen its scope would be disastrous for our economic recovery.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for the scheme to be abolished, saying it is “expensive and unworkable”.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats warned Covid ID cards would creep into every aspect of our lives. It is now happening and we will fight against it,” he said.

“Covid ID cards should be abolished, not extended to more businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As the Deputy First Minister has made clear, the situation around the pandemic is serious so we are being open about all the options available to us that may be required to protect the public.

“No decisions have been made and parliament will be informed if and when any decisions are reached.

“We continue to liaise closely with stakeholders including the hospitality sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal