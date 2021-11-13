Scottish Lib Dems urge minister to address Parliament about sewage leaks

Scotland’s own problem with raw sewage in rivers has emerged days after SNP MPs criticised the UK Government’s record.

Data sourced by the Lib Dems stated that Scottish Water is presiding over an “unacceptably high” number of leaks.

The utility firm’s figures show that in 2020 there were a total of 12,725 “spill events”, up 40% on 2016.

It also stated that senior Sepa staff are hesitant to review Scottish Water’s operating licences in bulk in case it suggested the watchdog’s enforcement had not been strong enough.

Mairi McAllan (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for environment minister, Mairi McAllan MSP, to address parliament about Scotland’s 12,000 sewage leaks.

The Scottish Lib Dems’ climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said: “Just days after SNP MPs lambasted the UK Government for voting to allow raw sewage into rivers, it emerges that their Scottish Government has a very smelly problem of its own.

“Neither the SNP nor the Conservatives can be trusted with Scotland’s waterways.

“It’s particularly troubling that the environment watchdog’s first concern wasn’t for the health of our streams, rivers and communities but for their own reputation.

“The environment minister should come to Parliament to deliver a statement on what is being done to clear up this sewage leak crisis.”