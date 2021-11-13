Scotland records 13 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 13 coronavirus-linked deaths and 3,052 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,388.

The daily test positivity rate was 10.1%, up from 9.8% the previous day, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Saturday.

There were 780 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 21, with 59 in intensive care, up four.

So far 4,326,637 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,924,305 have received their second dose.