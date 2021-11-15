Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
STV will seek to share rights for crunch Scotland games, says chief executive

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 5:25 pm
STV will look to screen the key playoff matches on terrestrial television (Jane Barlow/PA)
STV will look to screen the key playoff matches on terrestrial television (Jane Barlow/PA)

STV will seek to share the rights to two decisive games for the Scottish men’s national football team next year, the channel’s chief executive, Simon Pitts, has said.

This year, Channel 4 took the unusual decision to buy the live Amazon Prime feed of the US Open after Emma Radacanu won her semi final clash.

The channel then brought the final, and Ms Radacanu’s victory, to British viewers on terrestrial television.

With the resurgence in recent years of the Scottish men’s football team, which included qualifying for the European Championships for the first time since 1996, Mr Pitts told a Westminster committee they had previously tried to do the same, and would consider a similar move in the future if a deal was forthcoming.

Simon Pitts
Simon Pitts appeared before the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“Absolutely, we’d be open to having those discussions,” Mr Pitts said at the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday.

“Those discussions have taken place in the past and haven’t led to us showing those games.

“Those are deals that have to work for both parties.”

Mr Pitts went on to say that Channel 4 gave up a significant amount of promotion to Amazon Prime to carry the final, including the streaming giant’s branding on almost constant display and no advertising breaks throughout the broadcast.

“We are very open to having those discussions with the holders of the rights, absolutely,” he added.

Mr Pitts told the committee it would simply be too expensive to buy the rights to Scotland games, which are currently held by Sky, despite the relative financial health of STV.

In response to a question from the Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, about what games they had looked to acquire in the past, Mr Pitts said: “It’s not, in my mind, that realistic to expect that suddenly a pay TV operator, that’s spent millions of pounds building up its rights to the culmination of Scotland potentially qualifying for a major tournament, (would) then be open to sharing those rights.

“We’ll keep trying, but there are no guarantees, I’m just trying to be honest with you.”

With the national team set for two playoff games in the spring that will decide if they are to go onto the World Cup in Qatar next winter, Mr Ross pressed for an assurance that the channel would seek to share the rights to these games.

“We will have a conversation with Sky, absolutely,” he said.

“I’m not making any sort of guarantee that we’ll get the rights, but we will have a conversation just as we do most weeks with Sky about one issue or another.”

