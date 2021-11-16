Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average rental prices rise in all but one area of Scotland

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 1:47 pm
Private sector rental statistics were released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday (PA)
Average rent prices have risen in all but one area in Scotland, new figures show.

Private sector rental statistics released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday show 10 out of 18 areas in Scotland showed an increase above inflation, 1.5% in the UK, between September 2020 and 2021.

Looking only at two-bedroom homes, which make up 49% of rental accommodation in Scotland, West Dunbartonshire showed the highest increase, with 7.1%, followed by the Ayrshire region with 6.8%.

Just one part of Scotland, Lothian, saw a drop in the average rental price during the past year, with a fall of 2.9%.

However, the region, which includes Edinburgh, showed a cumulative rise of 41.7% in the past 10 years – the biggest increase of any part of the country.

Lothian also saw the highest average rental cost for a two-bedroom property at £942 per month, vastly more than the £693 in the rest of the country.

On average, rental prices rose by 0.6% in the past year in Scotland and 23.5% in the past decade, according to the figures.

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie reiterated the Scottish Government’s commitment to implementing rent controls by 2025.

“We are aware that many tenants have been struggling financially as a result of the pandemic and that rising rent costs will only have exacerbated the problem, which is why we have provided £39 million to support tenants struggling at this time,” he said.

“The time is right to do more to support tenants in the private rented sector as we recover from the pandemic.

“We have already committed to tackling high rents by implementing an effective national system of rent controls by the end of 2025.

“Alongside our wider work to deliver a new deal for tenants, we will provide people with more secure, stable, affordable tenancies with improved standards of accommodation and more flexibility to personalise their homes.”

