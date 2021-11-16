Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government pledges funding to reopen Glasgow libraries

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 4:13 pm
The Scottish Government announced £1.25 million of funding on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Scottish Government announced £1.25 million of funding on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Five Glasgow libraries will receive almost £450,000 as part of a Scottish Government programme.

The £1.25 million Public Library Covid Relief Fund took applications from around the country, with 23 projects eventually chosen.

The biggest tranche of funding was given to Glasgow, where a wrangle has been ongoing about the closure of some libraries.

The £448,068 will be used to support the reopening of libraries in Maryhill, Whiteinch and Barmulloch as well as those in the Gallery of Modern Art in the city centre and the Couper Institute.

Jenny Gilruth in Holyrood
The culture minister announced the funding on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The leader of the Labour group on Glasgow City Council said the funding “falls well short” of what is needed.

Culture minister Jenny Gilruth said: “These funding allocations will support public libraries across Scotland.

“Libraries that closed because of the pandemic will reopen and others will be able to widen the services that they offer their local communities.

“Libraries are so much more than a place to borrow books. This fund will see the provision of community-centred projects aimed at, among other things, reducing social isolation, promoting mental wellbeing and reducing the poverty-related attainment gap.

“This funding is part of the Government’s wider aspiration to drive a cultural recovery for our communities.

“I look forward to seeing how libraries use this support to benefit their local area and to working with the library sector on our future recovery plans.”

Malcolm Cunning, who heads the Labour group on Glasgow City Council, said: “SNP cutbacks led directly to the closure of these libraries, taking away vital public services at the heart of local communities.

“This one-year funding is an admission of the mistakes made, but sadly it falls far short of the £1.25 million-a-year required to fully reopen all five libraries.

“We need a full funding package that secures the future of these libraries for years to come, not a sticking plaster solution.

“Labour is committed to a fair funding deal for Glasgow because our city deserves better than SNP cuts.”

Other areas have been given funding for work in the most deprived areas, with Fife receiving £60,000, West Lothian more than £46,000 and Edinburgh £33,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal