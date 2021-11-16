Scottish Government pledges funding to reopen Glasgow libraries

Five Glasgow libraries will receive almost £450,000 as part of a Scottish Government programme.

The £1.25 million Public Library Covid Relief Fund took applications from around the country, with 23 projects eventually chosen.

The biggest tranche of funding was given to Glasgow, where a wrangle has been ongoing about the closure of some libraries.

The £448,068 will be used to support the reopening of libraries in Maryhill, Whiteinch and Barmulloch as well as those in the Gallery of Modern Art in the city centre and the Couper Institute.

The culture minister announced the funding on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The leader of the Labour group on Glasgow City Council said the funding “falls well short” of what is needed.

Culture minister Jenny Gilruth said: “These funding allocations will support public libraries across Scotland.

“Libraries that closed because of the pandemic will reopen and others will be able to widen the services that they offer their local communities.

“Libraries are so much more than a place to borrow books. This fund will see the provision of community-centred projects aimed at, among other things, reducing social isolation, promoting mental wellbeing and reducing the poverty-related attainment gap.

“This funding is part of the Government’s wider aspiration to drive a cultural recovery for our communities.

“I look forward to seeing how libraries use this support to benefit their local area and to working with the library sector on our future recovery plans.”

Malcolm Cunning, who heads the Labour group on Glasgow City Council, said: “SNP cutbacks led directly to the closure of these libraries, taking away vital public services at the heart of local communities.

“This one-year funding is an admission of the mistakes made, but sadly it falls far short of the £1.25 million-a-year required to fully reopen all five libraries.

“We need a full funding package that secures the future of these libraries for years to come, not a sticking plaster solution.

“Labour is committed to a fair funding deal for Glasgow because our city deserves better than SNP cuts.”

Other areas have been given funding for work in the most deprived areas, with Fife receiving £60,000, West Lothian more than £46,000 and Edinburgh £33,000.