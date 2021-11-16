Fund worth £25m to improve business ventilation will open next week

Businesses in Scotland will be able to apply to a £25 million fund to improve ventilation from next week.

Small and medium-sized companies will be able to claim up to £2,500 each for the costs of measures such as carbon dioxide monitors and improvements to windows and vents.

The Scottish Government says the fund will help businesses reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

It comes as the Government considers expanding the use of vaccine passports to pubs, cinemas, theatres and other hospitality venues.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “In September we announced the establishment of a £25 million fund to help businesses improve ventilation.

“This fund opens for applications next week. More information on eligibility has now been published on the Find Business Support website.

“All of these basic mitigation measures are really important at this stage but some of them are also valuable long-term investments.

“For example, better ventilation won’t just reduce the spread of Covid – it will also help reduce the spread of other airborne viruses, now and in the future.”