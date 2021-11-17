Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scots could need to show vaccine pass and negative Covid test, Swinney suggests

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 10:25 am
The Government is considering if people should show both their Covid vaccine status and a negative test for the virus before being allowed to enter certain venues, John Swinney said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Government is considering if people should show both their Covid vaccine status and a negative test for the virus before being allowed to enter certain venues, John Swinney said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scots could be required to show a negative Covid test as well as proof of vaccination before being allowed to enter some places, the Deputy First Minister has revealed.

John Swinney said that this “theoretical option” was under consideration as part of a discussion on whether vaccine passports should be expanded.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce decisions on this to Holyrood next Tuesday.

The requirement for people to provide proof that they have had two doses of Covid vaccine could be extended to places such as theatres and cinemas, as well as some parts of the hospitality sector, she said.

As well as deciding if the scheme  – which currently applies to nightclubs and some other large events – needs to be expanded, ministers will also consider whether people could be allowed to show a recent negative lateral flow test as an alternative to providing vaccination details.

Mr Swinney said this “would have to be a judgment that was considered as part of this process, the Government has not come to a conclusion on the question of adding on a testing element to the programme”.

But he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme it was also possible that people could be required to show both a vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test for some “high-risk locations”.

The Deputy First Minister, also the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus Recovery Secretary, stated: “The other option is to add on testing on to vaccination as well, so vaccine certificate and testing.

“That is a theoretical option.”

He added: “What we’ve got to make sure is we’re taking the right and proportionate decisions, that is the test the Government has got to apply.

“We want to look at the most up-to-date information on the state of the pandemic and make decisions about what lies ahead for us in what we know is going to be a very challenging winter, and take appropriate and proportionate decisions.”

The vaccine certification scheme was introduced from the start of October, and requires people to show they have been double jagged before entering some venues (Jane Barlow/PA)

Business leaders however have spoken out about the prospect of extending the vaccination certification scheme.

Any changes would come from December 6, when bars and restaurants would normally expect to be enjoying the busy festive period.

Mr Swinney however said that changes to vaccine certification were being considered in a bid to allow “the business community and members of the public to be able to enjoy life as normally as we possibly can do”.

With Covid cases having increased again recently, he added: “The alternative is obviously much wider restrictions which the Government wants to avoid if we can.”

His comments came as he said he hoped Scots would be able to enjoy a “normal Christmas”, stressing however this could only happen if “people are careful and as long as we continue to sustain the adherence to the baseline measures we have in place”.

But the Deputy First Minister stated: “The warning the Government has had to make is that this is an unpredictable pandemic, and we have to look at the sequence of events, the acute threat we still face from the pandemic and make sure that we have in place the appropriate measures to protect the public to enable as much of life to go on as normal.

“That’s the strategic focus of the Government, we are trying to control the pandemic to the greatest extent possible to enable people to enjoy life as normally as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal