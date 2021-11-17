Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nearly 20,000 Scottish businesses close in a year

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:07 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 7:27 pm
The timeframe for the report covers a period where Scots faced significant restrictions due to Covid-19 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The timeframe for the report covers a period where Scots faced significant restrictions due to Covid-19 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nearly 20,000 businesses in Scotland have closed down in a year, figures show.

The Scottish Government Business in Scotland report, released on Wednesday, shows 19,805 fewer businesses in March than the same time last year.

The change is a 5.4% drop from the previous year, falling to 344,505 companies in the private sector – the lowest figure since 2014.

The report bucks a significant trend in Scotland over the last two decades, which has seen an increase of almost 45% in the number of firms.

According to the report, the majority of the decrease came from unregistered businesses, which fell by 10.3% (19,015) to 165,835.

But registered businesses also saw a drop of 790 (0.4%) to 178,670.

Unregistered companies do not qualify for VAT registration because they have a turnover of less than £85,000 per year, or for PAYE registration due to there being no employees other than the owner.

The Scottish Tories said the figures showed the “devastating impact” of Covid-19 on the Scottish economy.

The timeframe for the report begins as Scotland was put into lockdown, with restrictions imposed on most of the country throughout the following year.

“These small enterprises are the bedrock of our economy, and though we are beginning to see signs of recovery, it will take time to get back to pre-pandemic levels,” said the party’s economy spokeswoman Liz Smith.

“UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged £150 million in his Budget last month to help thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland grow back stronger.

“The SNP must now take similar steps to support small businesses in Scotland – and finally start prioritising our economic recovery.”

Firms headquartered outside the country, the report added, accounted for 54.4% of turnover in Scotland, with only 3.3% of businesses being based elsewhere.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This reduction clearly reflects the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and is part of an overall reduction of almost 390,000 business across the whole of the UK.

“We know how difficult the pandemic has been for business and that is why we are doing all we can to support them recover.

“On top of the £4.4 billion of support given during the pandemic, we are now taking forward a range of measures to ensure businesses have access to the services, skills and opportunities to help them continue to operate and prosper.”

