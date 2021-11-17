Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Extra £18 million fund for home-heating body

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 5:13 pm
The funding this year rose to £50 million (Peter Byrne/PA)
The funding this year rose to £50 million (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Government has announced an £18 million boost for a body designed to help Scots heat their homes.

Home Energy Scotland offers free advice to people on reducing their fuel bills and making homes cheaper to heat.

The boost in funding pushes the total for this year for the body to £50 million.

Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: “As the colder weather returns and given the concern around rising energy bills, we want to ensure that people are aware of the support available to keep their homes warm this winter.

“Home Energy Scotland offers advice, support and funding to help people make energy saving improvements, helping them reduce their energy costs.

“The free impartial advice and support is available for anyone concerned about paying their energy bills and we would urge people struggling with their fuel bills to get in touch with Home Energy Scotland.”

Harry Mayers, the head of Home Energy Scotland, added: “24,000 households across the country have already benefited from new energy efficient measures, like a new heating system or insulation, by getting in contact with Home Energy Scotland.

“But with people spending more time at home over the past 18 months due to coronavirus, energy usage has been greater than ever.

“We therefore want to be able to help even more people to make energy saving improvements to their home.

“A home that isn’t well insulated can lose more than 50% of its heat through its roof and walls so making improvements can help your finances and make your home more energy efficient, comfortable and cheaper to heat while helping lower emissions in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal