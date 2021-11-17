Extra £18 million fund for home-heating body

The Scottish Government has announced an £18 million boost for a body designed to help Scots heat their homes.

Home Energy Scotland offers free advice to people on reducing their fuel bills and making homes cheaper to heat.

The boost in funding pushes the total for this year for the body to £50 million.

Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: “As the colder weather returns and given the concern around rising energy bills, we want to ensure that people are aware of the support available to keep their homes warm this winter.

“Home Energy Scotland offers advice, support and funding to help people make energy saving improvements, helping them reduce their energy costs.

“The free impartial advice and support is available for anyone concerned about paying their energy bills and we would urge people struggling with their fuel bills to get in touch with Home Energy Scotland.”

Harry Mayers, the head of Home Energy Scotland, added: “24,000 households across the country have already benefited from new energy efficient measures, like a new heating system or insulation, by getting in contact with Home Energy Scotland.

“But with people spending more time at home over the past 18 months due to coronavirus, energy usage has been greater than ever.

“We therefore want to be able to help even more people to make energy saving improvements to their home.

“A home that isn’t well insulated can lose more than 50% of its heat through its roof and walls so making improvements can help your finances and make your home more energy efficient, comfortable and cheaper to heat while helping lower emissions in Scotland.”