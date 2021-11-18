Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Expert group to advise Government on conversion therapy ban

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:05 am
LGBT organisations will be on the expert panel (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
An expert group will be set up to advise the Scottish Government on how to ban conversion therapy by the end of 2023.

Ministers have committed to banning the promotion and practices of conversion therapy, which seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The group will include people with experience of conversion practices as well as representatives from LGBT organisations and faith groups.

It will establish an agreed definition of conversion practices and advise on how to support victims, drawing from international experience.

Holyrood’s Equalities Committee heard from a number of researchers in favour of a ban on Tuesday, as well as religious groups who had concerns about its implementation.

MSPs were told about the recent ban on conversion practices in the Australian state of Victoria, which passed a law to prohibit them.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: “We are clear about the need to end conversion practices in Scotland –  ensuring that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is safe from them.

“These practices are harmful, discriminatory, and have no place in our society.”

She continued: “We will explore how legislation can best protect and support those who need it, while ensuring that freedoms – including freedoms of speech, religion, and belief – are safeguarded.

“We are also considering what non-legislative steps we can take to end conversion practices, and support survivors.”

The Scottish Government says it wants to “end conversion practices as comprehensively as possible within devolved powers by the end of 2023”.

The UK Government has also committed to a ban on conversion therapy.

