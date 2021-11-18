Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New senior civil servant appointed as embattled Leslie Evans set to leave

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 4:13 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 4:55 pm
(Russell Cheyne/PA)

Scotland’s top civil servant will step down in January after a prolonged period in the spotlight over the Alex Salmond scandal.

Leslie Evans will leave her post as permanent secretary on January 5, to be replaced by John Paul Marks, a senior official in the Department of Work and Pensions.

Ms Evans was criticised by a Holyrood inquiry this year which found her decisions had contributed to the Scottish Government being forced to concede a legal action brought by the former first minster as a result of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 as a result of the case after the investigation was deemed to be “unlawful” and “tainted by apparent bias”.

Alex Salmond
The investigation into allegations made against Mr Salmond was found to be ‘unlawful’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “grateful” to Ms Evans for her service.

“The expertise and insight that Leslie has applied in leading the organisation through the notable and significant challenges of our day – such as EU exit and the Covid-19 pandemic – has been admirable.

“I join with so many across the Scottish public sector and beyond in wishing Leslie every success for the chapter ahead.”

The permanent secretary announced in June she would be leaving the post at the end of this year.

Mr Marks said he was “delighted” to take the role, adding: “I would like to thank all the teams at the Department for Work & Pensions for their support and public service over the years.

“I look forward to joining the team in Scotland in the new year as we do our very best for Scotland in these important years ahead.”

The First Minister said of Mr Marks: “I am delighted to agree the appointment of John Paul Marks as permanent secretary to the Scottish Government.

“John Paul brings a wealth of experience to this senior leadership role from his career in the civil service working across a range of policy and delivery priorities.

“I look forward to working with him over the years ahead as we recover from Covid-19 and deliver on the Government’s ambition to build a fairer, greener Scotland.”

