New senior civil servant appointed as embattled Leslie Evans set to leave

Scotland’s top civil servant will step down in January after a prolonged period in the spotlight over the Alex Salmond scandal.

Leslie Evans will leave her post as permanent secretary on January 5, to be replaced by John Paul Marks, a senior official in the Department of Work and Pensions.

Ms Evans was criticised by a Holyrood inquiry this year which found her decisions had contributed to the Scottish Government being forced to concede a legal action brought by the former first minster as a result of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 as a result of the case after the investigation was deemed to be “unlawful” and “tainted by apparent bias”.

The investigation into allegations made against Mr Salmond was found to be 'unlawful'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “grateful” to Ms Evans for her service.

“The expertise and insight that Leslie has applied in leading the organisation through the notable and significant challenges of our day – such as EU exit and the Covid-19 pandemic – has been admirable.

“I join with so many across the Scottish public sector and beyond in wishing Leslie every success for the chapter ahead.”

The permanent secretary announced in June she would be leaving the post at the end of this year.

Mr Marks said he was “delighted” to take the role, adding: “I would like to thank all the teams at the Department for Work & Pensions for their support and public service over the years.

“I look forward to joining the team in Scotland in the new year as we do our very best for Scotland in these important years ahead.”

Pleased to confirm today the new @scotgov Permanent Secretary – looking forward to working with John Paul Marks when he takes up post on 5 January https://t.co/BCxVVyliVT — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 18, 2021

The First Minister said of Mr Marks: “I am delighted to agree the appointment of John Paul Marks as permanent secretary to the Scottish Government.

“John Paul brings a wealth of experience to this senior leadership role from his career in the civil service working across a range of policy and delivery priorities.

“I look forward to working with him over the years ahead as we recover from Covid-19 and deliver on the Government’s ambition to build a fairer, greener Scotland.”