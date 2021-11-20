Scotland records 11 deaths in latest coronavirus figures

Scotland has recorded 11 coronavirus deaths in the latest daily figures.

In the past 24 hours, there were also 2,756 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

Saturday’s figures from the Scottish Government showed the test positivity rate stood at 9.3%.

It means the death toll under the daily measurement – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,478.

There were 767 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of whom 61 were in intensive care.

So far, 4,337,089 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccination, while 3,936,594 have received their second dose and 1,375,779 have received a third dose or booster.

The Scottish Government is currently considering expanding its vaccine passport system to more hospitality venues, as well as cinemas and theatres.

The final decision on extending the need for vaccine certification will be announced on Tuesday.

An evidence paper published on Friday said expanding the scheme could increase vaccine uptake and reduce infections but there would be “some costs” for businesses.