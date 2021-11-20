Woman aged 86 dies following crash near Inverness

An 86-year-old woman has died following a crash involving two cars near Inverness.

The collision on the A9 at the Munlochy junction took place at 4.20pm on Friday November 19, police said.

It involved a white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60.

The 86-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2379 of November 19.”