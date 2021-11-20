Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

Woman aged 86 dies following crash near Inverness

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 4:06 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (Jane Barlow/PA)

An 86-year-old woman has died following a crash involving two cars near Inverness.

The collision on the A9 at the Munlochy junction took place at 4.20pm on Friday November 19, police said.

It involved a white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60.

The 86-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2379 of November 19.”

