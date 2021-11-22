Sturgeon and Ross ‘open minded’ to each other’s ideas after drug deaths warning

Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross have said they are “open minded” to each other’s ideas after a warning that drug addicts were “dying in the street” while they argued.

In a joint visit, the First Minister and leader of the Scottish Conservatives visited a community group in Glasgow’s Haghill neighbourhood that runs activities and a recovery cafe, speaking to volunteers and people seeking help.

The pair have previously clashed over the drugs deaths crisis, which claimed the lives of a record 1,339 Scots last year, with Mr Ross inviting the SNP leader to visit the Bluevale Community Club – an offer she accepted last month.

Mr Ross has said he is now willing to look at the evidence of whether safe drug consumption rooms could help cut drug deaths, and promised not to oppose the Scottish Government if they launch a pilot scheme.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon has said she is “completely open minded” about the Scottish Conservatives’ plan to put the right for drug and alcohol treatment into law.

Ahead of the visit, community group founder, Kenny Trainer, had warned that “people are dying in the streets” while politicians argued about how to tackle the drug death crisis.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon falls to the ground after jumping from a boxing ring along with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to a drugs support group at the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

After meeting both leaders, Mr Trainer said they were “fantastic”, but bemoaned the length of time it is taking for changes to be considered and said “they’re not doing enough”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Sturgeon said: “We’ve tried to do things to address and turn around the drugs problem but clearly, self evidently, what we’ve been doing up until now has not been effective.

“I can do that traditional politician thing and I can defend what we’ve done before in order not to admit any failings or I can say actually, much more candidly, we need to try different things, we need to try different approaches, we need to put more investment into this.

“I’m choosing to do that because this is too important for it to fall foul of the traditional, political rhetoric and defensiveness that governments can sometimes show.”

Commenting on a rare visit alongside a leader of another political party, Ms Sturgeon said: “I think it is good that there is a willingness to put politics aside and to recognise where we can work together.

“He has opened his mind on safe consumption rooms. That is welcome.

“I’ve opened my mind to putting a right to the recovery into statute, although I would repeat what I said earlier on that it’s actually what we do to give that substance that matters and that’s what we’re getting on with right now.

“I think that also needs to be a recognition that some of the drivers of drug misuse lie in poverty in a broken benefits system, so there’s a part for the Westminster Government to play here as well.

“But if all of us put politics aside and focus on the solutions, then I think we will be doing a great service to people who I have been speaking with here today.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to the Bluevale Community Hall in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Ross added: “Today was not the day for any political soundbites. I made it very clear and, I think and hope the First Minister did the same, she wasn’t there to attack the Conservatives and I wasn’t there to attack the SNP.

“This was about the First Minister of the country, the leader of the opposition coming together to show a united front on an issue that is a national scandal.

“Hopefully, that reassures both the communities we visited and people across Scotland that their politicians are going to take it seriously.

“We don’t necessarily agree 100% on how to tackle this issue but, at least, if we can go to a visit like this together and show that we are willing to park our politics at the door and focus on the issue in front of us, I hope that provides some comfort.”

Explaining his change of heart on a drug consumption room pilot, Mr Ross said charity leaders who helped form the right to recovery proposal “convinced me of the need to at least get more evidence on drug consumption rooms”.

Nicola Sturgeon plays table tennis during a visit to the Bluevale Community Hall in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He continued: “I’ve been very honest about this in the past, my wife’s a police officer and the policing side still gives me really serious concerns but how do I articulate those concerns if I’m not even willing to have a pilot in place to see how it would work in practice in Scotland?

“This is an issue that demands leadership and sometimes you have to compromise on some issues to get the right outcome.

“It might be that drug consumption rooms aren’t the answer, or they are the answer here in Scotland.

“But, given the seriousness of the situation, I won’t be opposing that pilot if the Scottish Government bring it forward and I want to look at the evidence.”