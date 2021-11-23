Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon invited to appear before Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 9:50 am
The First Minister was invited on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister has been asked to appear before the Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster.

Chairman Pete Wishart wrote to Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, asking the First Minister to attend the session in person at the House of Commons, but leaving open when the hearing would take place.

The committee would look to question the First Minister on its recent reports on welfare, education, renewable energy and the shared prosperity fund, Mr Wishart said in a letter.

“All of these reports contained recommendations aimed at both the UK and Scottish governments,” he said.

“We would welcome an opportunity to have a general conversation with you on these topics and other devolved policy areas.

“It would also be a chance for you to comment on how collaborative working between the UK and Scottish governments currently benefits the people of Scotland, or could be improved.”

The chairman thanked the First Minister for the number of Scottish ministers who have appeared before the committee.

On the timing, he wrote: “Our preference would be to take evidence from you in person in Westminster and we are happy therefore to be led by you in terms of when the session takes place.”

Mr Wishart added in a statement: “We are inviting the First Minister to appear before our committee to discuss a number of issues which are also the responsibility of the Scottish Government, such as areas of welfare policy and higher education.

“Her evidence will be invaluable in considering the ongoing work between the UK and Scottish governments, and how this relationship could be strengthened to benefit the Scottish people.”

“I look forward to hearing whether the First Minister will accept our invitation, for what will surely be an unmissable event.”

