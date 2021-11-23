Sturgeon invited to appear before Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster

Scotland’s First Minister has been asked to appear before the Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster.

Chairman Pete Wishart wrote to Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, asking the First Minister to attend the session in person at the House of Commons, but leaving open when the hearing would take place.

The committee would look to question the First Minister on its recent reports on welfare, education, renewable energy and the shared prosperity fund, Mr Wishart said in a letter.

“All of these reports contained recommendations aimed at both the UK and Scottish governments,” he said.

“We would welcome an opportunity to have a general conversation with you on these topics and other devolved policy areas.

“It would also be a chance for you to comment on how collaborative working between the UK and Scottish governments currently benefits the people of Scotland, or could be improved.”

The chairman thanked the First Minister for the number of Scottish ministers who have appeared before the committee.

On the timing, he wrote: “Our preference would be to take evidence from you in person in Westminster and we are happy therefore to be led by you in terms of when the session takes place.”

Mr Wishart added in a statement: “We are inviting the First Minister to appear before our committee to discuss a number of issues which are also the responsibility of the Scottish Government, such as areas of welfare policy and higher education.

“Her evidence will be invaluable in considering the ongoing work between the UK and Scottish governments, and how this relationship could be strengthened to benefit the Scottish people.”

“I look forward to hearing whether the First Minister will accept our invitation, for what will surely be an unmissable event.”