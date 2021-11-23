Further £4m funding to help cut waiting times for psychological therapies

An extra £4 million of Scottish Government cash is being made available to help cut waiting times for psychological therapies.

The money will allow health boards to take on additional mental health professionals, allowing more adults to be seen.

In addition, some of the cash could be used to allow greater use of virtual technology, allowing people to get help easier when they live in remote locations and are not able to attend appointments in person.

The money comes on top of £5 million already allocated to health boards for such work in May this year.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said the cash would make a “real difference” as he insisted long waits for treatment were “unacceptable”.

Health service statistics for April to June showed that 82.7% who needed such help started treatment within the 18 weeks target time – less than the Scottish Government’s goal of having 90% get help within this period.

Mr Stewart announced the new funding during a visit to meet psychological therapies staff at the Shotts Health Centre in North Lanarkshire.

The minister said: “Across Scotland, talented and dedicated staff trained in psychological therapies provide high-quality care and are helping more people than ever, despite the substantial increase in demand placed on the service by the pandemic.

“I want to further support the service so we can increase the speed at which people receive their care.

“Long waits are unacceptable and we are committed to meeting the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

“That is why we are investing an additional £4 million in mental health professionals trained in applied psychological therapies who will be instrumental in reducing pressure on the system.”

He stated: “This £4 million funding can make a real difference. You only have to look at the great work being done here in North Lanarkshire to see what a positive impact psychological therapy can have on people’s lives.”