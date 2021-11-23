Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics Scottish politics

‘Unvaccinated Scots putting loved ones at risk with Christmas get-togethers’

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 4:33 pm
Unvaccinated Scots could be putting family and friends at risk if they meet up this Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon warned (Damian Storan/PA)
Scots who have refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus could be putting the lives of family and friends in danger if they meet up this Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

The First Minister sent a strong message to those who have so far chosen not get jagged ahead of the festive season.

She told them: “If you are meeting up with loved ones and you are not as fully vaccinated as you could be, you are putting them at unnecessary risk.

“To be blunt, you could be putting their lives in danger.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent a stark message to those who have not been vaccinated ahead of the festive season (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daly Mail/PA)

Ms Sturgeon insisted it is “the duty and responsibility of all of us as citizens is to get vaccinated as soon as we are able”.

And she added: “This is even more important if you are planning to socialise at all over the festive period.”

Giving her regular Covid update to Holyrood, the First Minister said a total of 4,340,162 people have now had one dose of the vaccine, with 3,940,314 having had two doses.

Almost nine out of 10 (88%) of all those over the age of 18 are now now double-vaccinated, she added.

But with some “waning of vaccine immunity” and people expected to socialise more over the festive period, she stressed the importance of people attending for booster jags.

She also urged people to make an “extra effort” by testing themselves for coronavirus with lateral flow devices before heading out with others.

Ms Sturgeon advised: “On any occasion that you are socialising with others – whether that is going out for drinks or dinner, visiting someone at home, or even going shopping somewhere that might be crowded – please take a test before you go.

“And if it is positive, do not go. Instead, get a PCR test and self-isolate while you wait for the result.

“This way, you are minimising the risk of inadvertently passing the virus on even if you don’t have symptoms.”

With fewer restrictions in place than last year, the First Minister said she is “very much hopeful that all of us will have a much more normal Christmas”.

But she stressed: “To make that possible, we need to comply with all the protections in place and continue to do that.”

