Right to Food Bill will tackle ‘national scandal’, says MSP

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 11:41 am
Ms Grant said the Bill would tackle food poverty (Danny Lawson/PA)

An MSP has said her proposed Bill to enshrine the right to food in Scots law would tackle the “national scandal” of food poverty.

Scottish Labour’s Rhoda Grant has launched a consultation on her proposed Members’ Bill.

The Right To Food (Scotland) Bill was originally proposed by Elaine Smith in the previous session of the Scottish Parliament but there was no time for it to be debated before the election.

Rhoda Grant (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ms Grant has taken up the campaign, saying the most recent analysis showed that 90,000 people in Scotland had to go without food at one point within a year.

The Bill could set up an independent statutory commission which would set targets for food insecurity, as well as require that policies do not infringe on the right to food.

Ms Grant said: “It is a national scandal that food poverty remains rife in a country as rich as Scotland.

“I hope this launches a meaningful conversation on how to tackle the scourge of food poverty, but the truth is it shouldn’t take yet another consultation to convince us to act.

“I hope we can drop the partisan politics and unite around this Bill to enshrine in law the fundamental principle that no-one in Scotland should be going without food.”

