Michelle Thomson: Too little has changed since I revealed teenage rape trauma

MSP Michelle Thomson says “too little has changed” since she spoke publicly about being raped at the age of 14.

In 2016, while an MP, Ms Thomson gave a speech in the House of Commons revealing she had been attacked in a wooded area by someone she knew 37 years previously.

She later contacted the police, and Ms Thomson now says the perpetrator was identified and charged but not prosecuted due to the passage of time.

The SNP MSP is due to speak in a debate on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women at Holyrood on Thursday.

Michelle Thomson spoke of her ordeal while she was an MP in 2016 (PA)

She is expected to say: “In 2016, then an MP, I spoke in the House of Commons about being raped at the age of 14.

“Too little has changed.

“In the immediate aftermath I received thousands of cards, letters, and emails.

“Simultaneously I received extensive abuse on social media, almost always from men.

“After my speech, I made a complaint to Police Scotland.

“The perpetrator was identified and charged but not prosecuted due to the passage of time. It was never reported in the press.

“Making a police report was difficult. I learned why some facets of my adult character were as they were.”

Her speech continues: “When I described my varied career to Police Scotland, they explained to me that my workaholic habits were entirely understandable.

“When someone like me starts running, they keep running. For many women, however, it is into the arms of an abusive partner, drugs, or drink.”

Ms Thomson was praised for her bravery in speaking out in 2016 and some other MPs were moved to tears by her speech at Westminster.