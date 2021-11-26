Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Justice Secretary accused of misleading MSPs over unsolved homicides

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 11:25 am
The Justice Secretary has been urged to apologise (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Justice Secretary Keith Brown has been accused of misleading Holyrood over the number of unsolved homicides in Scotland.

On November 10, Mr Brown told MSPs “every one” of the killings in Scotland had been solved.

It is not clear from his statement to what time frame the Justice Secretary was referring, but a freedom of information request by the Scottish Tories shows 181 unsolved homicides since 2013-14.

Homicides in Scotland include murders and culpable homicides, as well as driving offences involving a death, and corporate homicide.

Between that time and November 15, there was no year where all homicides were solved, according to the information released by Police Scotland.

So far this year, according to the figures, 32 homicides are yet to be resolved while 45 which occurred the year before have not been solved.

In answer to a question from Tory MSP Craig Hoy on November 10, the Justice Secretary said: “We have 40% more police officers per person than there are in England and Wales; we have given the police a pay rise that the police in England and Wales have not received; and we have the lowest recorded crime in living memory and the lowest recorded number of homicides — every one of which was solved.

“That is anything but soft justice.”

Scottish Tory community safety spokesman Russell Findlay called on Mr Brown to apologise for the mistake.

“For the SNP minister in charge of our justice system to falsely state that all these homicides have been solved is not just staggeringly wrong and irresponsible, it disrespects victims and their families,” he said.

“His words will cause understandable hurt and anguish to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one and who have not had justice.”

Mr Findlay added: “Perhaps the SNP deputy leader is too busy obsessing about breaking up the UK instead of focusing on his day job, or maybe he just parroted duff information fed to him by advisers, but he must now do the right thing and say sorry.

“Whether this is an embarrassing gaffe or a shoddy attempt to dupe the public, I am sure that he will want to set the record straight.

“Every single day, crime victims across Scotland suffer the indignity and indifference of an SNP soft-touch justice system that panders to criminals.”

