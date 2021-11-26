Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government urged to work with charity and expand pink card scheme

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 5:03 pm
The scheme was set up by the mother of a student who took her own life after experiencing domestic abuse (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The scheme was set up by the mother of a student who took her own life after experiencing domestic abuse (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Scottish Government is being urged to roll out a scheme aimed at helping those who have suffered violence or abuse because of their gender.

The SNP annual conference passed a motion calling for the Emily Test pink card scheme, set up by the mother of a student who took her own life after experiencing domestic abuse, to be further expanded.

The scheme, named after 18-year-old Emily Drouet, has already seen more than 100,000 cards distributed to staff at universities and colleges, detailing where support is available if someone speaks out about abuse.

The motion, passed overwhelmingly by SNP activists, calls for this to be expanded across the emergency services and to all staff working in education.

Speaking in favour of this, SNP MSP Jenni Minto said: “Rolling out the Emily Test pink cards is an important part of supporting those who need help.”

The Argyll and Bute MSP said the murder of Sarah Everard in London had “exposed the pervasive and corrosive nature of men’s violence against women”.

She told the conference: “Every day, women are subjected to abuse, harassment and violence. The time to tackle these scars on our society is now.”

Adam McVey, the leader of Edinburgh City Council, said: “Gender-based violence shouldn’t be a woman’s issue – it’s a man’s issue.

“It’s not about what women wear, or what they say, it’s not about how they behave. It’s not about who a woman is in a relationship with, how long she leaves her drink unattended in a club. This is all about the behaviour of men.

“We need to keep a laser focus on that.

“If we are to tackle this issue properly, it is not about how we raise our daughters, it is about how we raise our sons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal