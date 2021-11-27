Support for Scots with long Covid needs to be more consistent, Yousaf says

Support for long-Covid sufferers in Scotland needs to be more consistent, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has stated.

He spoke out on the issue as he revealed his father still feels the impact of having had coronavirus a year ago.

The Health Secretary said his father had been “ill for a few weeks” after contracting the virus in November 2020, but had recovered.

Mr Yousaf added however that “even today my dad, a year on, will say he is just a lot more fatigued than he was before”.

He stressed his father was getting support and help, as he told how he had met some people whose “life has been completely turned upside down through the long-term effects of Covid”.

Explaining that there could be a variety of long-lasting side effects from Covid, the Health Secretary said it was important that sufferers’ symptoms are dealt with as a whole.

“It is making sure the range of symptoms they are suffering from are dealt with holistically, and it is not just one symptom that is focused on,” he said.

The Health Secretary, speaking at a fringe event at the SNP conference, stated: “We’ve got to make sure that those that are at the most immediate end of long Covid, where it is really having an impact on their life, start getting that level of support and that it is consistent across the country.

“I am the first to admit that there is not the consistency of support for the long-term effects of Covid that I would like to see, hence why we are investing that additional funding.”

The Scottish Government has established a £10 million long Covid support fund to help health boards respond to the condition.