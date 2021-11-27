Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Support for Scots with long Covid needs to be more consistent, Yousaf says

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 11:50 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Jane Barlow/PA)

Support for long-Covid sufferers in Scotland needs to be more consistent, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has stated.

He spoke out on the issue as he revealed his father still feels the impact of having had coronavirus a year ago.

The Health Secretary said his father had been “ill for a few weeks” after contracting the virus in November 2020, but had recovered.

Mr Yousaf added however that “even today my dad, a year on, will say he is just a lot more fatigued than he was before”.

He stressed his father was getting support and help, as he told how he had met some people whose “life has been completely turned upside down through the long-term effects of Covid”.

Explaining that there could be a variety of long-lasting side effects from Covid, the Health Secretary said it was important that sufferers’ symptoms are dealt with as a whole.

“It is making sure the range of symptoms they are suffering from are dealt with holistically, and it is not just one symptom that is focused on,” he said.

The Health Secretary, speaking at a fringe event at the SNP conference, stated: “We’ve got to make sure that those that are at the most immediate end of long Covid, where it is really having an impact on their life, start getting that level of support and that it is consistent across the country.

“I am the first to admit that there is not the consistency of support for the long-term effects of Covid that I would like to see, hence why we are investing that additional funding.”

The Scottish Government has established a £10 million long Covid support fund to help health boards respond to the condition.

