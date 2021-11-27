Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pharmacists ‘on a knife edge’ amid burn-out fears

By Press Association
November 27, 2021, 12:25 pm
Almost nine out of 10 pharmacists fear they are at risk of burning out, a survey by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society has found. (Hannah McKay/PA)
Pharmacists are on a “knife edge”, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been told, as a survey found almost nine out of 10 people working in the sector fear they are at risk of burning out, while almost a third are considering quitting.

Clare Morrison, the Scotland director for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, revealed the “shocking” findings from the organisation’s latest workforce survey.

She and Mr Yousaf were taking part in a fringe event on the pressures the NHS is experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Morrison said 89% of pharmacists who responded to the survey described themselves “at high risk of burnout”.

She added that 68% of pharmacists said that work was negatively impacting their mental health, while 57% reported being unable to take any breaks during their working day.

Ms Morrison said: “We just think it is completely unacceptable that we have pharmacists who are being asked to work from 8 in the morning till 6 at night without so much as 15 minutes for lunch.

“It is not just a wellbeing issue for pharmacists, it is a patient safety issue as well. We can’t have people who are so tired, when they are asked to work such long periods of time without even a 15-minute break.”

She told the Health Secretary: “We have a workforce that is saying 89% of them are at high risk of burnout, so we really are on a knife edge and we need some action to be taken now.”

She described the results of the Society’s latest annual survey as “really concerning” as she spoke about the impact that staff shortages were having on pharmacists, noting that 11.6% of posts in community pharmacies are vacant, along with 7.6% in hospital and GP pharmacies.

Ms Morrison said: “There is simply a shortage of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in every part of Scotland, whether that is those who work in hospitals, in community pharmacies, in general practices.”

She said pharmacists were dealing with “long hours, a lack of work-life balance and inadequate staffing”.

She added: “I don’t think there is an easy fix for this, I think tackling workforce shortages will absolutely take a variety of different approaches. But our position is there is some immediate things that need to be done now.

“Our survey has shown that 32% of pharmacists are currently considering leaving the profession, so we really need to improve work for them so they don’t leave.

“We do that through things like rest breaks, flexible working, creating a sense of belonging within the profession, career development.”

She stressed the need to “retain the current staff by looking after them better so they don’t leave the profession”, as well as arguing that changes were needed to improve the capacity of the workforce with “better systems and processes”.

In the long term she said the overall number of pharmacists needs to increase, adding: “We will need to train people and that is going to take time.”

Mr Yousaf said the workforce issue was “critical”, telling the event the Scottish Government would publish an NHS workforce strategy “towards the end of the year, in a few weeks’ time”.

He added: “Ultimately we’ve got to make sure we are staffing our NHS to cope with the immediate pressures and the pressures of the future we can see coming down the line.

“It’s got to not just focus on the hospital side… it has got to be in the primary setting and social care, right the way through the entire system.”

