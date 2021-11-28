Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobilise ‘army of volunteers’ to help long Covid sufferers, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
November 28, 2021, 12:03 am
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton said the government should coordinate volunteers to help people with long Covid (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
An army of volunteers should be deployed to help people suffering from long Covid, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for more options, support and treatment for long Covid patients, and urged the Scottish Government to mobilise volunteers who could help with shopping or household chores.

Ahead of the release of the new estimates of the number of Scots experiencing longer-term symptoms after contracting coronavirus, Mr Cole-Hamilton criticised the “woeful provision” currently available.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures from the start of October estimated that 1.2 million people in the UK – 1.9% of the population – were experiencing long Covid.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “A crisis on that scale would normally be cause for the Health Secretary to clear his diary but despite patients being left literally gasping for breath serious action seems to be beyond the SNP.

“Long Covid patients here would be better off moving to England where there are well-established clinics and a care pathway, given how woeful provision for the condition is here in Scotland. We shouldn’t be afraid to learn from successes elsewhere in the UK.

“I want to give patients with long Covid new hope for the future.”

Calling for the government to organise volunteers in a way similar to the Scotland Cares scheme launched during the first wave, Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “We have an army of volunteers who would be happy to help people in need but the government needs to take on a coordinating role to make that happen.

Scottish Politics Holyrood Covid 19 Scottish Parliament
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton criticised the SNP approach (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It’s also clear that the needs of people with long Covid are complex and varied.

“That’s why I am calling for local health teams to be given expanded powers and information to prescribe non-clinical interventions and activities, from gentle exercise to singing lessons which sufferers have found can help with breathing.

“The SNP Government has overlooked this hidden pandemic for too long and needs to start delivering for the tens of thousands of Scots who are battling this devastating condition.

“Long Covid patients need new hope for their health and I’m determined that they get it.”

