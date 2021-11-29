Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Experts ponder how to reduce demand for prostitutes in bid to make women safer

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 5:27 pm
An expert working group is to examine issues surrounding prostitution for the Scottish Government (Yui Mok/PA)
An expert working group is to examine issues surrounding prostitution for the Scottish Government (Yui Mok/PA)

The stigma around prostitution and the criminalisation of female sex workers are to be examined by an expert group who will advise the Scottish Government on improving the safety of women.

Attempting to reduce men’s demand for prostitution will also be a focus for the working group of public sector and charity organisations before providing guiding principles to the Government.

Made up of representatives from the NHS, councils, women’s third-sector organisations and Public Health Scotland, the group will be advised by Police Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal.

It will make recommendations about women’s safety and the issues around prostitution, including from the perspectives of justice, health and the support available.

Members met for the first time on Friday, with draft principles due to be published in early 2022.

A research contract has also been tendered by the Scottish Government in a bid to include and learn from the experiences of women in prostitution before any new guidance is issued.

Community safety minister, Ash Regan, said: “It is fitting that the first meeting of this group is held during the annual UN 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence and I am very grateful to everyone taking part in this important piece of work.

“Men’s violence against women takes many forms and the definition within Equally Safe, to which the Scottish Government works, includes prostitution.

“The work which this group will feed into represents an important commitment within our Programme for Government to effectively tackle and challenge men’s demand for prostitution.

“Keeping women safe must be our overarching goal whilst challenging men’s demand for the purchase of sex. I believe a model can be designed to effectively deliver on both.

“My vision is of a Scotland where all women and girls are treated with respect, not one where we turn a blind eye to abuse, violence and trafficking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal