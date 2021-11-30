Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than a quarter of A&E patients waiting longer than four hours

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 12:01 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 2:05 pm
Scotland’s accident and emergency waiting time performance has deteriorated again (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
More than a quarter of patients waited longer than four hours to be seen in Scotland’s accident and emergency departments after another deterioration in waiting time performance.

Just 73.2% of A&E patients were seen within the government’s four-hour target, according to the latest NHS Scotland figures.

It is the sixth time in seven weeks that the proportion of patients admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours exceeded 25%, with the Scottish Government target set at 95% of patients seen in that time.

The figures also reveal that, of the 6,493 patients who waited longer than four hours during the week ending November 21, there were 1,333 who waited more than eight hours and 374 over 12 hours.

  • 73.2% of patients seen within four hours in the week ending November 21
  • 75.2% of patients seen within four hours in the week ending November 14
  • 73.8% of patients seen within four hours in the week ending November 7
  • 71.4% of patients seen within four hours in week ending October 31
  • 69.6% of patients seen within four hours in the week ending October 24

Weekly A&E performance had improved slightly in each of the previous three weeks after recovering from a record high of 30.4% of patients who waited longer than the target time.

Despite a two percentage point improvement on the previous week, NHS Forth Valley remains the worst-performing health board with 40.2% of patients experiencing waits of four hours or more.

It is followed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (33%) and NHS Grampian (27.9%).

NHS Tayside also became the first mainland health board to exceed the 95% target – seeing 97.6% of its 1,400 A&E patients within four hours – since the end of June 2021.

The only other health boards to achieve that target were NHS Western Isles (100% of its 87 patients) and NHS Orkney, with 96.6% of its 88 patients seen in that time.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Once again we see A&E waiting times unacceptably high and getting worse, despite (Health Secretary) Humza Yousaf’s complacent assurance last week that things were moving in the right direction.

“The Royal College of Emergency Medicine Scotland has rightly pointed out that appallingly high waiting times are leading to preventable deaths – yet the SNP inexplicably criticised the data rather than take action.

“Even with the continued, invaluable support of the UK Armed Forces and the Health Secretary’s desperate efforts to divert patients from A&E to equally overstretched GP services, more than a quarter of emergency patients are waiting more than four hours to be seen.

“I’m deeply concerned by these figures. As the peak winter period looms, the SNP Government must belatedly get a grip of this A&E crisis or the situation will get even worse.”

Scottish Labour’s Health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “These atrocious figures show the SNP are still failing to get a grip on the crisis ripping through our NHS.

“We cannot let this chaos become the new normal.

“Staff are working tirelessly to plug the gaps, but there is only so much they can do.

“There is no more time to waste when lives are on the line. The SNP must act now to get emergency services back on their feet before winter really bites.”

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie MSP (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have seen a steady improvement in these figures in recent weeks following our investment to address capacity issues in A&E.

“However, we know that emergency units across the UK continue to be hit by the direct and indirect impacts of Covid.”

She added: “This week, as we get into the winter months, the A&E performance have slightly dropped.

“However, Scotland’s core A&E departments continue to outperform those in the rest of the UK and have done so for more than six years, with today’s figures confirming that over 73% of people were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within 4 hours at our A&E departments.

“The Health Secretary has been very clear this will be the most difficult winter in NHS history and that’s why we’ve announced £300 million of measures to increase NHS and social care capacity as part of our strategy to simultaneously tackle the various issues combining in extra A&E waits.

“We are in daily contact with every (health) board and are monitoring the situation closely.”

