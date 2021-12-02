Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Boosters for all adults by the end of January won’t be easy, expert warns

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 9:04 am
Providing Covid boosters to all over-18s by the end of January will not be easy, but is ‘hopefully achievable’ a public health expert said (Martin Rickett/PA)
Providing Covid boosters to all over-18s by the end of January will not be easy, but is ‘hopefully achievable’ a public health expert said (Martin Rickett/PA)

Giving all adults in Scotland a Covid booster jag by the end of January is “hopefully achievable” but will not be easy, a public health expert has warned.

Professor Linda Bauld said the target, which has been set by both the Scottish and UK Governments for offering people a third dose of coronavirus vaccine, is “very ambitious”

She spoke out after a number of people reported being turned away from vaccination centres when they went for their boosters, in the wake of changed advice from experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Having previously advised that people should wait for six months after their second dose of a vaccine before coming forward for another jag, the JCVI announced this week that booster doses can be given after three months.

But a number of people took to social media to complain that, despite this change, they have not yet been able to get their third injection.

However, Prof Bauld, of Edinburgh University, said the change is a “big logistical undertaking” and that people “can’t just click a finger after the JCVI made these announcements and get the whole system to shift”.

It is hoped that providing booster doses more rapidly, and giving them to all adults, will help combat the threat posed by the new Omicron variant, which has now been found in Scotland.

Speaking about the target of offering everyone a booster by the end of January, Prof Bauld described it as “very ambitious, but hopefully achievable”.

Professor of public health Linda Bauld said about one million more doses of vaccine will have to be administered (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The expert told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I heard the stories of people turning up and expecting to get their second dose within three months.

“You know you can’t just click a finger after the JCVI made these announcements and get the whole system to shift. It is a big logistical undertaking.

“People will be able to bring forward that second dose and get it within three months for those that are eligible quite soon, but we need to give the system a few days just to sort that out.

“It is going to have to deliver, I understand, about a million additional doses with the groups that are now eligible. I am sure it can be done, but it is not going to be easy.”

Confirming the plan to follow the JCVI advice to offer boosters to all eligible over-18s, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aiming to offer the booster vaccine to everyone aged 18 or older who is eligible by the end of January, in line with the JCVI’s advice, and we will confirm our approach to deployment very soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal