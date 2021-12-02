Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Domestic supply of PPE for NHS now at 88%, MSPs told

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:14 pm
MSPs heard evidence about PPE supply (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs heard evidence about PPE supply (Jane Barlow/PA)

Some 88% of Scotland’s PPE for the NHS is now produced domestically, MSPs have been told.

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard items made in Scotland are also being exported to Europe.

The committee heard evidence from leaders in NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) on Thursday morning.

Chief executive Mary Morgan said the last two years had “undoubtedly been the most challenging in the history of NSS”.

She said: “During the pandemic, we protected frontline workers by sourcing and supplying more than one billion items of PPE to health and social care, and established a virtual portal to help process inquiries during periods of significant pressure.

Coronavirus
One billion items of PPE have been distributed by NSS during the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We’ve also established a domestic supply chain for PPE, with 88% of supplies coming from Scottish companies, which not only provides Scotland with more resilience but also an added economic benefit.”

NSS had set up 94 testing sites across the country, she said, as well as the national contact tracing centre.

Richard Leonard, convener of the committee, said he and other MSPs had “looked at awe at the growth from zero to 88% in the percentage of domestic supply”.

He asked if Scottish manufacturers are now in a position to supply international markets.

Gordon Beattie, director of national procurement at NSS, said transparent face masks made in Scotland are being considered for use in England and had won export orders from Europe.

He said: “That’s a great example of the initiative here being a springboard for exports.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal